Azmin: I know Haziq from afar as PKR member

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Dragged into a sex scandal, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today said he was acquainted with his accuser Haziq Aziz but only in passing as a fellow member of the same political party.

Azmin, who is PKR deputy president, had been claimed by the man to be his partner after a series of sex videos went viral online.

“I know from afar, because he is a party member,” he told reporters at a PKNS Raya gathering.

He said the man joined PKR when the party was in the Opposition and then “hopped” to the ruling side until it lost power, but changed his mind and switched back when Pakatan Harapan won the general election last year.

“After we won, he hopped back to the Keadilan party. This is the character of an individual who is used in this defamation,” Azmin said.

He declined to comment when asked if he had any suspicions as to the identities of those behind the sex videos, saying he did not want to make any accusation without proof.

