Aide implicated in sex video gone ‘AWOL’, says deputy minister

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin speaks to the media at the Primary Industries and Commodities Ministry in Putrajaya June 13, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — The aide to a deputy minister who was implicated in a sex video purportedly featuring a senior Cabinet minister has failed to show up for work since last Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin today said Muhammad Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who is his private secretary, has gone “AWOL”.

“I would say he has gone AWOL: Absent without leave,” Shamsul told a press conference here, adding that he last spoke to Haziq more than a week ago.

The deputy minister said the communication between them was merely work related.

Haziq’s behaviour had not been out of the ordinary, Shamsul added.

MORE TO COME