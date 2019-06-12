Uggah: Anti-rabies operation in Serian and Simunjan June 20-25

A Sarawak Veterinary Department officer vaccinates a cat against rabies in Kampung Lebor, Gedong Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 12 — The next phase of an anti-rabies operation will be carried out simultaneously in Serian and Simunjan districts from June 20 to 25.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the operations to vaccinate dogs and remove stray dogs must be viewed seriously from time to time.

He added in Serian, the operation will cover 257 villages with 18,837 households.

“It is estimated that there are 7,817 dogs in the district belonging to 3,900 owners as well as some 550 strays. But only 25 dogs have been vaccinated in Serian,” he said in a statement here today.

Uggah who is the chairman of the State Natural Disaster Management Committee said the operation in Simunjan will cover 144 villages and 12 oil palm plantations.

“The district is estimated to have about 100 stray dogs while over 250 other dogs have yet to be vaccinated.

In the latest update, the rabies outbreak in the state is currently at Stage 2 Disaster and it has claimed 17 human lives since it was first detected in May 2017.

Uggah added several phases of the operation have been carried out in the districts of Lundu, Bau, Padawan, Samarahan, and Kuching previously, which saw the removal of 5,867 stray dogs and 38 cats.

He also lamented that despite frequent advice on what to do in case of dog bites via newspapers, social media, leaflets and posters, some people were still ignorant about rabies treatment.

In addition, he hoped this upcoming operation will be carried out in a more orderly and effective manner. — Bernama