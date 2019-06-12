Penang govt endorses use of DoctorOnCall app

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government is encouraging the use of the DoctorOnCall app to help alleviate the problem of congestion at the Penang General Hospital. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 12 — The Penang state government is encouraging the use of the DoctorOnCall app to help alleviate the problem of congestion at the Penang General Hospital.

“I’ve been told that all that’s required by a patient is a mobile device with access to the Internet,” Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow, said today when announcing the initiative.

The app allows people to seek advice from a fully-qualified doctor registered with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) for common ailments like a cough, cold, fever, high blood pressure even diabetes. There are some 80 doctors involved in the initiative.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industries, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman, Dr Afif Bahardin, said the initiative is in line with the Penang 2030 vision to enhance quality of life.

“The state government is also offering a free consultation promotion and 20 per cent discount on medication which will be delivered to your house for free using the PENANG2030 code,” he said.

The DoctorOnCall service has participated in the Peduli Sihat Selangor, Perak Prihatin and KIDA Kedah programmes. — Bernama