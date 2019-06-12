Bukit Aman team to meet Malaysians held in Jakarta over 37kg syabu bust aboard luxury yacht

The six Malaysians were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug-trafficking activities using luxury yachts. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The Royal Malaysia Police, through the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, will send a team of officers and personnel to Indonesia to record statements and conduct further investigations on the arrest of six Malaysians suspected of being involved in drug trafficking on June 4.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy director DCP Zulkifli Ali said the team would be in Indonesia soon to gather information before further action is taken.

“We have checked their (suspects’) backgrounds and information from the Indonesian authorities reveals that the six suspects are Malaysians.

“Our team will be there and we will be interviewing them,” he told reporters after a press conference at the Cheras police headquarters here today.

Bernama had previously reported that six Malaysians were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in drug trafficking activities using luxury yachts.

The Indonesian police had found a 37kg of syabu in the yacht Carron Layner, which had docked at Batavia Sunda Kelapa Pier in North Jakarta, at 9.30pm, Tuesday.

According to Indonesian Criminal Investigation Department director Krisno Siregar, the vessel was believed to have sailed from Johor to Jakarta on the same day.

Five of the Malaysian suspects who were detained were from Johor, while another came from Perak. The drugs are believed to be from Myanmar.

All the suspects were arrested by the Indonesian police and the case is being investigated under Article 114 of Law Number 35/2009 on narcotics, and if convicted, they could be punished by death. — Bernama