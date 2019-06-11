Police: 12 cars damaged in Teluk Intan arson attack, motive unknown

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

TELUK INTAN, June 11 — A total of 12 cars were damaged including six that were completely destroyed in an arson attack at a car workshop here early this morning.

District police chief Commissioner Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said the incident took place at 5am near Batu 2, Jalan Maharajalela here.

“Initial investigations suggest the suspect gained entry to the workshop premises by cutting the perimeter fencing.

“Investigators believe the incident was the work of an arsonist as police found a plastic container in one of the cars that smelled of accelerant,” he said in a statement today.

The workshop owner, 48, told the police that he suffered RM150,000 in losses.

Mohd Marzukhi said the night guard was alerted to the incident only when the car alarms were triggered at about 5.08am.

Mohd Marzukhi said the police have yet to establish the motive behind the attack and said the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire.