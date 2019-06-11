Kuala Koh National Park not affected by lung infection outbreak, says Kelantan Wildlife Dept chief

An aerial view of the Batek tribe settlement in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang June 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 11 — The Kuala Koh National Park in Gua Musang, which is popular among domestic and international tourists, has not been affected following the spread of lung infection among the Orang Asli community in Kampung Kuala Koh.

Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Ady Ermanty Haniff Mohamed Hanif said that the national park, located about one kilometre from the village, was still safe to visit.

“At the same time, we advise visitors to take precaution, and especially bring along face masks and hand sanitiser for protection,” he said when met by Bernama at his office here today.

Recently, two people from the Batek tribe in Kelantan were reported to have died due to a lung infection which began early last month.

A total of 39,448 local and foreign tourists have visited the Kuala Koh National Park from 2010 to 2018.

Ady Ermanty Haniff said, for the time being, Perhilitan did not plan to close the Kuala Koh National Park, however, it was ready to give full cooperation to any agency if required.

He said the department was informed that the Orang Asli Development Department only restricted the entry and exit at the affected area near the village.

“We have been informed by the Kelantan Health Department that the situation at the Orang Asli village is still under control so there is currently no need to close the Kuala Koh National Park to the public,” he said, adding that the number of visitors to the park was not affected by the problem.

In another development, Ady Ermanty Haniff said Perhilitan was currently holding a campaign to protect and conserve the tiger population in Peninsular Malaysia.

He said the department had estimated that there were fewer than 200 tigers the peninsular.

“We advise the public and those operating agricultural farms to immediately inform Perhilitan if they spot a tiger outside its habitat,” he said. — Bernama