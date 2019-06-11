Johor DAP man urges PSC to review procedures involving top civil service appointments

Dr Boo said the PSC should empower itself by reviewing procedures concerning all top civil servant appointments and candidates’ qualifications. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, June 11 — Johor DAP state committee member Dr Boo Cheng Hau today urged the parliamentary select committee (PSC) on major public appointments to empower itself by setting a new and higher standard in terms of top civil servants’ integrity.

He said any impropriety in procedures by the executive branch should still be checked by a self-empowered PSC according to democratic conventions.

“The PSC needs to exercise its duty entrusted by the taxpayers and voters

“It has the power to call anyone involved to give witness statements including the Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers under the purviews of parliamentary sovereignty,” Dr Boo said in a statement today.

His comments were in response to last week’s appointment of Latheefa Koya as the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner that drew a mixed response as it did not go through Parliament or the Cabinet.

Dr Boo said the PSC should empower itself by reviewing procedures concerning all top civil servant appointments and candidates’ qualifications including those from the MACC, chief justice and inspector-general of police by setting a new and higher standard in terms of top civil servants’ integrity.

He said this will provide checks and balances for executive action.

One of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) pledges in its 14th general election (GE14) manifesto was to ensure that top government appointments would be chosen by Parliament.

Latheefa’s appointment as MACC chief was announced on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa on June 4, but took effect June 1. She tendered her resignation from PKR in an email on June 3.

She replaces Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull who decided to shorten his service contract that was to end in May 2020.

Latheefa’s appointment has drawn a mixed response, including from within the ruling PH with several ministers defending Dr Mahathir’s decision, while others have questioned his move that went against their coalition’s election manifesto and the purpose of setting up parliamentary oversight committees.