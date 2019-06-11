Hearing of RM100m civil suit by Altantuya’s family postponed to June 24

Dr Shaariibuu Setev arrives at the Shah Alam Hight Court January 22, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 11 — The RM100 million civil suit filed by Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu's family over her death in 2006 has been adjourned to June 24.

Justice Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera granted the adjournment in chambers today on the application of the plaintiffs' lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo.

The lawyer told reporters when met that the plaintiffs needed the postponement to retrieve a number of case exhibits that were earlier tendered at the trial.

“The exhibits are likely being kept by the court because when the trial concluded at the end of 2009, the previous judge had asked the court to keep them,” she said.

On June 4, 2007, Altantuya's father Dr Shaariibuu Setev and his wife Altantsetseg Sanjaa as well as two of their grandsons Mungunshagai Bayarjargal and Altanshagai Munkhtulga sued two former policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar, political analysis Abdul Razak Abdullah Baginda and the Malaysian government.

However, Altanshagai Munkhtulga's name was removed as plaintiff following his death two years ago.

Sangeet also informed the court today that the plaintiffs were going to file an additional affidavit.

The additional affidavit pertained to a media report on a statement by the previous inspector-general of police that the investigation paper on the murder of Altantuya had been sent to the Attorney General's Chambers. — Bernama