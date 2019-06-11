Govt will look into IGP’s call on policemen’s salaries, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to the press after chairing the third Economic Action Council meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya June 11, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government will looking into Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador’s recommendation that the salaries of lower ranked policemen be raised.

“We will think about it later,” he said briefly at a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Economic Action Council in Perdana Putra here today.

Abdul Hamid in a special interview with Bernama yesterday had said that salaries, logistical support for and needs of lower ranked policemen would be given priority to raise the integrity of the force.

He said the salaries of those from the rank of sergeant and below were too low to cope with cost of living, particularly in cities and large towns.

Abdul Hamid said he hoped that the government would give special consideration to the Royal Malaysia Police in view of its personnel having to shoulder vast and dangerous responsibilities. — Bernama