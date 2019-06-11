Elderly fisherman, beaten unconscious with helmet over RM180 loan, dies in Penang

In the incident at the Taman Ipin Flats, in Batu Maung, the suspect was said to have clobbered the victim several times using a helmet after he became angry when the victim allegedly could not pay back his debt amounting to RM180. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 11 — A senior citizen, who was badly hurt and unconscious after being battered with a helmet by his friend on May 22, died yesterday, said Barat Daya district police chief, Supt AA Anbalagan today.

He said the case, which was previously investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing serious injury, had now been reclassified under Section 302 of the same code for murder and his 35-year-old friend, a fisherman, had been detained for investigation.

“The 65-year-old victim, who is also a fisherman, was confirmed dead at 10pm yesterday while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sungai Bakap Hospital due to serious head injuries incurred in the incident at 5.40pm on May 22,” he said here.

In the incident at the Taman Ipin Flats, in Batu Maung, near here, the suspect was said to have clobbered the victim several times using a helmet after he became angry when the victim allegedly could not pay back his debt amounting to RM180.

Other flat residents prevented the suspect from continuing to rain blows on the victim before calling the ambulance to send him to the Penang Hospital where he was treated at the ICU.

Anbalagan said the unconscious senior citizen was transferred to the Sungai Bakap Hospital as the Penang Hospital was full and he had to be attached to a life support system until he died yesterday.

He said the detained suspect was also found positive on drugs and the investigation paper for the case had been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action. — Bernama