Penang confirms not told of two new airport bids

Chow hinted that Penang would not be supportive of the reported bids. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he is unaware of two rival bids for new international airports in Penang

Commenting on a news report that two firms were planning bids for the rival air terminals that would “spell the end” for the existing Penang International Airport, Chow said his administration will proceed with existing plans until further information is available.

However, he hinted that Penang would not be supportive of the bids in the reported forms.

“The Penang state government wants to reiterate our earlier position that any new airport proposal must not jeopardise the role and function of the Penang International Airport and the future development of the state,” Chow said in a statement.

Citing sources, The Star reported of rival bids for a North Malaysia International Airport (NMIA) and Northern Region International Airport (NORIA) that are both set to be in Penang.

NMIA is proposed at a 650ha site near the border shared by Kedah, Penang and Perak while NORIA entails reclaiming 5,000ha off the coast of south Seberang Prai.

News of the proposals emerged even as Penang continues to resist the Kedah International Airport over concerns it would jeopardise plans to expand the Bayan Lepas International Airport.