Traffic congestion at major expressways this evening

An overview of Lebuhraya East Coast route to Gombak Toll shows the traffic heading back to Kuala Lumpur June 9, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Traffic flows at several areas along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK), the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT 1) and the North-South Expressway are reported to be congested this evening, at the end of the holiday in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

According to the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), there was traffic congestion at about 26 kilometers (km) from Karak intersection heading to Lentang and about eight km after Genting Sempah to the Gombak Toll Plaza.

On the LPT1, traffic congestion occurred at about 15 km after the Lanchang intersection heading to Karak.

To avoid congestion at the Karak Toll Plaza, road users can use an alternative route by exiting at Lancang (Exit 816).

Meanwhile, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) in a statement said traffic was slow-moving on the North-South Expressway from Gopeng to Tapah and Sungkai and from Behrang to Bukit Beruntung.

Similar situations were also reported at the Pendang-Gurun stretch; Sungai Petani (South)-Bertam; Changkat Jering- Taiping (U) and Kuala Kangsar-Menora Tunnel.

Slow traffic movements were also detected from Pedas Linggi to Seremban, as well as from Machap to Sedenak and Kulai.

Public can obtain the latest traffic information via Plusline toll-free at 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM at 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama