Respect PM’s decision on MACC chief’s post, says Mukhriz

ARAU, June 9 — All quarters must accept and respect Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to appoint Latheefa Beebi Koya as the new Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said Latheefa herself should not arbitrarily resign despite being beleaguered by various quarters including from Pakatan Harapan’s component parties.

“Latheefa herself cannot step down because her appointment is from the Prime Minister with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. How can they simply ask her to step down after she was appointed to the post,” he said when met by reporters at the Aidilfitri Open House organised by the Arau Division at the residence of former Perlis Menteri Besar, Tan Sri Dr Abdul Hamid Pawanteh here today.

Emphasising that the appointment should not be disputed by any party, Mukriz said: “Tun Dr Mahathir has said yesterday that his decision was final. We should respect the Prime Minister’s decision. Latheefa’s appointment should not be questioned and we should give her the opportunity to carry out her very heavy responsibilities.

“He (Mahathir) always listens to all. A decision had been made. I don’t think it is an easy post. He sees Latheefa as being more worthy of holding the post,” said Mukhriz.

Latheefa’s appointment as the new Chief Commissioner of MACC for a two-year contract effective June 1, which was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office on June 4, received various reactions from many quarters.

Latheefa replaced Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, who sought to shorten his contract, before it ended on May 17, 2020. — Bernama