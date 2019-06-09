Health Department clarifies two Gua Musang Orang Asli died, not three

File picture of an Orang Asli village. The Kelantan State Health Department refuted today the police’s claim that a third Orang Asli from Gua Musang died from a lung infection. — Picture via Facebook/SitiKasim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The Kelantan State Health Department refuted today the police’s claim that a third Orang Asli from Gua Musang died from a lung infection.

Kelantan State Health Department director Dr Zaini Hussin said the patient from Kampung Kuala Koh in Gua Musang, a three-year-old child, was not dead and was still undergoing treatment at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II for bronchopneumonia.

“The patient also suffers from a lack of nutrients,” he said in a statement.

National newswire Bernama reported earlier today that Gua Musang district police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin confirmed a third Orang Asli from Kuala Koh had died this morning from a lung infection.

Dr Zaini said 155 people have been screened up to yesterday, including 83 who displayed symptoms.

A total of 37 cases were treated as outpatients, 32 cases at Hospital Gua Musang, 10 cases at Hospital Kuala Krai, one case at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II, and three cases at Rumah Inap Kesihatan Orang Asli.

“Based on the clinical symptoms and method of transmission, these cases are suspected to be pneumonia,” said Dr Zaini.

Bernama reported Water, Land and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji as saying that his ministry would investigate claims that water pollution in Kampung Kuala Koh had caused pneumonia.