Nik Nazmi signs petition calling for Latheefa’s resignation

Nik Nazmi said that concerns of Latheefa’s impartiality as head of the MACC cannot be dismissed and that the manner of her appointment goes against the promises Pakatan Harapan made in its manifesto. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today signed an online petition calling for the resignation of newly appointed Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya.

The change.org petition which was started by an account called Malaysia Baharu on June 6, has received over 4,700 signatures as of 10pm today.

Nik Nazmi on his official Twitter account posted: “Pakatan Harapan has given its commitment for the appointment of MACC chief commissioner to be confirmed by the Parliament’s select committee (PSC).

“Let’s together sign this petition so that this commitment can be fulfilled.”

The change.org petition said Latheefa’s appointment is against Pakatan Harapan’s principle of having political appointments in the MACC.

It said efforts to reform the MACC into an independent body free from political appointments had been tainted.

Nik Nazmi who is also PKR chief organising secretary had previously said: “The manner of her appointment is cause for concern as it gives rise to questions over the government’s commitment to the cause of reform.”

He said that concerns of Latheefa’s impartiality as head of the MACC cannot be dismissed and that the manner of her appointment goes against the promises Pakatan Harapan made in its manifesto.

Latheefa’s appointment as MACC chief was announced on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa on June 4, but took effect June 1. She tendered her resignation from PKR in an email on June 3.

She replaces Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull who was said to have decided to shorten his service contract that was to end in May 2020.

Latheefa’s appointment has drawn mixed responses, including from within the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) with several ministers defending Dr Mahathir’s decision, while others have questioned his move that went against their coalition election manifesto and the purpose of setting up parliamentary oversight committees.