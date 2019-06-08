I’m a man of integrity, says ex-MACC chief Shukri

Former MACC chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull says he has never abused a single sen of the government’s money in the 33 years he was with the civil service. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, June 8 — Former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull has stressed that his personal integrity was among the commitments he made to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when he returned to lead the commission.

He said that he made the commitment when he agreed to lead the MACC for a one-year period during his meeting with Dr Mahathir on May 14, 2018 after the Pakatan Harapan coalition had won the 14th general election (GE14) five days earlier.

His focus, he said, was to settle the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd investigations and resolve factionalism within MACC and that he was confident of achieving both within six months to a year.

Mohd Shukri said he placed importance on the truth and is a man of integrity and had never abused “satu sen duit kerajaan” (a single sen of the government’s money) in the 33 years he was with the civil service.

“Since I joined (the civil service) till today I have upheld my integrity,” he said at a meeting with the media here today. ― Bernama