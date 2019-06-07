Thousands attend Sabah chief minister’s open house in Likas

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin cut a cake during the Sabah chief minister’s Raya open house in Kota Kinabalu June 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 7 — Thousands of people from all walks of life attended the Aidilfitri open house of Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and his wife Datin Seri Shuryani Shuaib at their official residence in Likas here today.

Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni were among those who turned up at the open house, which is from 9am to 9pm.

Others seen at the event were Sabah Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Madius Tangau, Datuk Christina Liew and Datuk Jaujan Sambakong and other state ministers.

Guests were treated to an array of traditional Malay dishes, including signature Raya delicacies such as rendang, ketupat and satay while they were entertained by local artists.

Tun Juhar also played his guitar and sang several songs, accompanied by Mohd Shafie.

The Sabah Cabinet open house is scheduled for this Sunday at Yayasan Sabah. — Bernama