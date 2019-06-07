Mat Sabu: Dr M will keep tabs on Latheefa’s performance

Mohamad said he is sure that Dr Mahathir will listen to feedback and criticism on the appointment, including those from Pakatan Harapan leaders. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu today said he is confident that Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will periodically assess the performance of newly minted Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya.

Mohamad Sabu, who is also Amanah president, said he is sure that Dr Mahathir will listen to feedback and criticism on the appointment, including those from Pakatan Harapan leaders.

“I have full confidence that he is aware of the manner in which the appointment was made, and use the criticism and turn these feedback and criticism into a test on Latheefa's wisdom in carrying out her duties.

“I also truly believe he will listen to the critics and evaluate her performance from time to time, and if she does not meet her critics’ expectations, I believe Dr Mahathir will reassess (the situation)” he said in a statement.

Latheefa’s appointment as MACC chief was announced by the Prime Minister's Office on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa on June 4, but took effect June 1. She tendered her resignation from PKR in an email on June 3.

She replaces Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, who was said to have decided to shorten his service contract that was to end in May 2020.

Latheefa’s appointment has drawn mixed responses, including from within the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH), with several ministers defending Dr Mahathir’s decision, while others have questioned his move that went against their coalition election’s manifesto and the purpose of setting up parliamentary oversight committees.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said Dr Mahathir needs to use the proper channels, either the Cabinet or the PH leadership council, to clarify his unilateral decision.