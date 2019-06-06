PLUS: Evening traffic slowing down on main highways

Traffic is reported to be slowing down on several expressways as at 5.30pm today, according to PLUS Malaysia Berhad. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Traffic is reported to be slowing down on several expressways as at 5.30pm today, according to PLUS Malaysia Berhad.

A PLUS spokesperson, when contacted, said, traffic was slow from Seremban to the Senawang lay-by, Yong Peng to Ayer Hitam and Simpang Renggam to Ayer Hitam.

“Traffic is also heavy from Tanjung Malim to Behrang, Slim River to Sungkai, Bidor to Gopeng and Ipoh heading towards Jelapang,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Malaysian Highway Authority said traffic has slowed at the stretch just before the Gombak tol plaza and at the Genting Sempah tunnel heading towards the East Coast.

“Traffic is still running smooth on the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2,” he said.

Traffic updates are available at 1-800-88-0000 (toll-free) and www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM’s line at 1-800-88-7752 and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama