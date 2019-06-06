Nine-year-old boy feared drowned at Kuala Ibai Lagoon Park in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 6 — A search and rescue operation to locate a nine-year-old boy, who was feared drowned at Kuala Ibai Lagoon Park, near the Floating Mosque here this morning, is still going on.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Deputy Superintendent Zakariya Mohamed said in the incident at 10.15 am today, Muhammad Aidil Muhammad Ghazali was believed to be standing at the sandy edge before falling into the water.

“A witness said the victim was seen waving his hands before disappearing in the water.

“The victim’s brother, Muhammad Aiman Muhammad Ghazali, 14, tried to rescue his younger brother, but failed,” he told reporters when met at the incident scene here.

He added the department received a distress call at about 10.23 am and nine firemen were deployed from the Kuala Terengganu station while another two were from Jalan Kota station with an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) vehicle assisting in the search.

The fire and rescue department used a boat to search from the water surface while three personnel from the Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) conducted dives at the location the victim fell.

The victim came to the recreational park with his family when they returned from Johor Bahru, to his mother’s hometown at Kampung Tanjung in conjunction with Hari Raya.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, Noraini Yahya said her fourth son of six siblings had been very excited to visit the lagoon since yesterday.

She added that upon waking the victim was ready and waiting for his father, Mohd Razali Ibrahim, 38 to take him there.

“Yesterday he (the victim) said he wanted to play at the park, sounded really excited. He said he wanted to swim at the beach,” she said with teary eyes. — Bernama