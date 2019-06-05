Ops Selamat 15: 11,927 accidents, 120 deaths since May 29

General view of Gombak toll during the Balik Kampung Ops Selamat campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri on June 3,2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — A total of 11,927 road accidents involving 14,689 vehicles were recorded nationwide in the first seven days of Ops Selamat 15, which was launched on May 29, in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

Police corporate communications head Asmawati Ahmad said 120 people were killed during the period.

Selangor recorded the highest number of accidents at 3,429 cases, followed by Johor (1,828), Kuala Lumpur (1,535) and Penang (1,034).

“A total of 2,162 operations were conducted nationwide with 170,965 summonses issued for various offences,” she said in a statement here today.

For burglary cases involving homes and premises, 293 cases were recorded within the seven days of Ops Selamat nationwide, she added.

Ops Selamat 15, which is being conducted from May 29 until June 12, focuses on six major offences, namely driving in the emergency lane, overtaking on double lines, using mobile phones, cutting queues, speeding and not obeying traffic lights. — Bernama