Give Latheefa a chance to prove herself as MACC chief, Sarawak minister tells critics

KUCHING, June 5 — Sarawak Tourism Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today urged critics of the newly appointed Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya to give the latter a chance to prove herself.

He said people should not be quick to criticise her appointment just because she had been an active member of a political party prior to taking on the role of MACC chief.

“We have to give her a chance. I know she was a very committed activist when she was with Bersih and is a supporter of PKR,” Karim told reporters at Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg’s Hari Raya open house, held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

Karim, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) vice president, said critics have to remember that Latheefa has resigned as a member of PKR.

“We have to give her a chance. I do believe we need characters like that whether we like it or not to helm organisations like MACC,” he said.

Karim, however, said there should not be any selective prosecution by MACC.

“You cannot be taking actions against your opponents. If you feel that there are excesses within your party, then you must also take action as well,” he said.

“We cannot have somebody holding a position in MACC only for that organisation to take action against our political opponents,” he said.