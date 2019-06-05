CM says Sarawak’s economy now moderately good after infrastructure spending

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang pose for photographs with a group of visitors to his Hari Raya open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK). — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 5 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said he considered Sarawak’s economy to be moderately good with the state government spending billions for infrastructure construction.

“I noticed shopping malls were crowded and streets jammed over the past two weeks by people who went shopping for Gawai Dayak and then Hari Raya,” he told reporters at his Hari Raya open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

He said ferry points and express boats were also packed with people returning to their villages and longhouses for the Gawai, which fell on June 1 and 2, and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations now.

He said this showed that the injection of public funds by the state government benefited the state’s economy.

Abang Johari said he is also happy with thousands of people from various ethnic groups visiting his open house.

“I know many of them from the rural and coastal areas coming to my open house. But this time, there seems to be more of them coming,” the chief minister.

Among those who visited him on the first day of Hari Raya were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar, state Cabinet ministers and assistant ministers, Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen and community leaders.