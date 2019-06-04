Stricter border controls needed to weed out crime, security threats, says ex-KLIA Immigration ops chief

A police officer checks the travel documents and passports of passengers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The Home Ministry needs to look for new formulas, systems and procedures to curb the influx of foreigners into the country, especially those from the African continent, said former KLIA Immigration operations chief Datuk Shahul Hamid Abdul Rahim.

He said among the systems that could be used were the “Advance Passenger Clearance”, a system for checking criminal records involving foreign visitors entering Malaysia.

He said a new approach should be created as the number of foreigners, especially from the African continent has grown since 1999 and it was alarming following the increase in the number of minor and major crimes involving foreigners.

“Crimes and militant cases... now we see many of our citizens arrested and there is always a foreigner involved. This is a threat to our security,” he said in an interview in the ‘Upsound’ programme produced by Bernama News Channel (Astro 502).

Shahul Hamid also urged the Government to adopt a “Psychometric” system at each of the country’s gateways, especially at airports, to facilitate the enforcement authorities to identify the intentions of tourists entering the country.

He said the psychometric system is a valuation instrument designed to qualify and quantify information accurately about the ability of a person to respond.

“It means that when a passenger goes through the immigration door, we can tell whether he is a genuine traveller or not. Some questions can be asked and those whose answers cause doubt, should not be allowed to enter,” he added.

Based on statistics from the Immigration Department of Malaysia, throughout 2018 to date, 282 Africans have been arrested on various immigration offences.

Most recently was a case involving a Nigerian man who was charged in the Sepang Magistrate’s Court for allegedly murdering Serdang Hospital nursing sister Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin whose body was found in a condominium unit near Cyberjaya, on May 15. — Bernama