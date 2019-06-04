Socso to curb fake claims with online safeguards, CEO says

A Socso employee attends to a customer at Wisma Perkeso in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 ― The Social Security Organisation (Socso) will introduce an online system by end of 2019 in an effort to curb third parties and syndicates making false claims on behalf of contributors, its chief executive officer (CEO) said.

In an interview published by English daily The Star today, Datuk Seri Mohamad Azman Aziz Mohammed expressed hope that the online system for claims will prevent further interference from third parties.

“We hope to get it done by the year end and have it running next year. I am pushing my staff members on this. We hope this will put an end to any third party interference,” Mohamad Azman said, referring to the 200 false claims identified by Socso, with some cases dating back to 2012.

The specified false claims reportedly cost Socso RM30 million in losses.

Mohammed Azman was quoted as saying that 145 claims out of the 200 had been referred to the police, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as well as other bodies, and cases were also filed in court.

The CEO added that contributors or their dependents need not rely on third parties and runners as Socso claims were handled by their employers.

In the event of a mishap, an employer need only prepare a report and submit the claim to Socso, he said.

The majority of claims are approved as long as they were certified by employers, Mohammed Azman said, adding that the necessary payment arrangements were done accordingly by Socso.

“But somehow in some cases, a third party is involved to facilitate the claims. They use all sorts of excuses to convince the contributor that if they go through them, approval will be expedited because they claim to know someone in Socso,” he added, noting that the runners will then try to get a cut from the contributors or dependents.

Socso had also been proactive in reaching out to contributors in need of assistance with its “Skuad Prihatin” (caring squad), he added.

“Even cases reported in the media, as long as we get their MyKad numbers, we cross-check with the system and if they are registered with us, we are there to help. So why go through middlemen?” the Socso CEO said.

Socso holds an open day on every Tuesday from 8.30am to 10.30am at all of its branches, and Mohammed Azman welcomed contributors with doubts or problems to seek the organisation’s help.

He had also given directives to all office managers and state directors to be present to handle queries, including the headquarters, where Mohammed Azman or his deputy will be at the counters to provide assistance.