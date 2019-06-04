Morning traffic at a crawl along some major highways

General view of Gombak toll during the Balik Kampung Op Selamat campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri on June 3,2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Traffic is slow on some highways as of 9am, according to PLUS Malaysia Berhad.

A spokesman said the sluggish pace started from Slim River to Sungkai and Sungkai to Bidor.

“An accident involving a lorry occurred at KM 415.1 southbound from Lembah Beringin to Bukit Tagar, blocking the left and middle lanes but traffic was under control,” he said.

He said more vehicles in the afternoon was anticipated.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) reported that traffic on East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 remained smooth as of now.

“Traffic is rather slow towards Gombak toll plaza due to the increase in vehicles,” its spokesman said.

The public may obtain traffic updates through Plusline toll free number at 1-800-88-0000 and www.twitter.com/plustrafik or MHA at 1-800-88-7752 and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama