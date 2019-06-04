Air Selangor: Water supply in Kuala Langat fully restored

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said as at 12pm today water supply was restored to 69 per cent of the 35 affected areas in Klang. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, June 4 ― The water supply in nine areas in Kuala Langat, caused by a burst 1,800mm main pipeline at Setia Alam here yesterday, has been fully restored.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Customer Relationship and Communication chief Abdul Raof Ahmad said as at 12pm today water supply was restored to 69 per cent of the 35 affected areas in Klang.

Abdul Raof added that they were now redoubling efforts to increase and stabilise water pressure in the distribution system and accelerate the process of restoration in all areas.

“Water supply via tankers is still ongoing until water supply is fully restored,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the current status of the unscheduled water supply disruption will be updated from time to time and consumers can refer to the website www.syabas.com.my or via the Air Selangor mobile phone app as well as the agency's Facebook page for further information. ― Bernama