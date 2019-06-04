Air Selangor: Klang water supply fully restored by midnight

Water supply to areas located at the end of the supply distribution line in Klang was still unstable and suffering from low pressure. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Water supply as at 6pm has resumed in 82 per cent of the the Klang region after the major disruption caused by burst main main pipe in Setia Alam yesterday.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Customer Relationship and Communication chief Abdul Raof Ahmad, however, said supply to areas located at the end of the supply distribution line was still unstable and suffering from low pressure.

“We are now focusing on improving the pressure and stabilising the water flow to the distribution system and expedite restoration to all the areas. We are targetting full restoration by midnight.

“We will continue to send deliver water via tanker trucks to affected residents until then,” he said in a statement issued earlier today.

Consumers can call the 15300 hotline for assistance and also get latest updates via Syabas website www.syabas.com.my or its Facebook page and smartphone app. — Bernama