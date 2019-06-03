Police: 90 deaths in first five days of Op Selamat 15/2019

A Malaysian Highway Authority staff monitors the traffic flow along several highways at its headquarters in Bangi June 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Ninety deaths due to road accidents were recorded in the first five days of Op Selamat 15/2019 in conjunction with Aidilfitri which was launch last Wednesday.

Royal Malaysia Police Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said as of yesterday, 8,454 accidents, including 84 fatal cases, were reported nationwide involving 12,078 vehicles.

“Selangor recorded the highest number of accidents at 2,518 cases, followed by Johor (1,294) and Kuala Lumpur (1,131),” she said in a statement here today.

Apart from that, Asmawati said a total of 1,574 operations were conducted nationwide during the five days with 121,590 summonses issued for various offences.

“For burglary cases involving homes and premises, 208 cases were recorded within the five days,” she said.

Op Selamat 15/2019 which is being conducted from May 29 until June 12 focuses on six major offences, namely driving in the emergency lane, overtaking on double lines, using mobile phone, cutting queue, speeding and not obeying traffic light. — Bernama