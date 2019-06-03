Multiples parts of Klang, Kuala Langat hit by water disruption

Customer Relations and Management Communications Department of Air Selangor Sdn Bhd head, Abdul Raof Ahmad, in a statement today said the water supply disruption was caused by a burst 1,800mm main pipeline at 9am today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, June 3 — Eighty-four areas in Klang and nine areas in Kuala Langat will experience unscheduled water supply disruption today due to a burst pipe at Setia Alam, here this morning.

Customer Relations and Management Communications Department of Air Selangor Sdn Bhd head, Abdul Raof Ahmad, in a statement today said the water supply disruption, caused by a burst 1,800mm main pipeline at 9am today, would occur in stages in the affected areas.

“We are preparing to mobilise tankers to the areas affected and activate the Local Service Centre at 3pm this afternoon.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this unexpected incident and will take every effort and action necessary to expedite repair works and to minimise the impact of the water supply disruption,” he said.

Areas affected in the Klang district are in Ambang Botanik, Jalan Kem, whole of Bandar Sultan Suleiman Industrial Area and Perdana Industrial Park, Armada Putera, Jalan Limbungan, whole of Bukit Raja Selatan Industrial Area, Bandar Bestari, Jalan Syahbandar, all of Perepat, Bandar Botanik, Johan Setia, all of Sementa, Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, Kampung Kastam, all of Sungai Putus, Bandar Bukit Tinggi 2, Kampung Pulau Indah, along Jalan Goh Hock Huat, Bandar Klang (Batu 1 up to 3 Jalan Meru), Kampung Raja Uda, Sungai Sireh, Bandar Parkland, and Kampung Telok Gong.

Apart from that are, Taman Bayu Mas, Bandar Putera 2, Taman Berkeley/Eng Ann, Taman Bayu Perdana, Bandar Puteri, the whole of Jalan Raja Nong, Taman Bayu Tinggi, Glenmarie Cove,the whole of Taman Sri Andalas, Taman Berembang, Glenn Cruise, Kampung Keretapi, Taman Bijaya Kampung Jawa, Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Kampung Pendamar, Taman Chi Liung, Jalan Dato’ Hamzah, Kota Pendamar, Taman Desawan, Jalan Istana, Laguna Park, Taman Gembira, Jalan Kapar Batu 1 up to 5, Lorong Tingkat and Rembau, Taman Klang Jaya, Jalan Klang-Banting, Pandamaran, Taman Palm Groove, Jalan Kota, Pangsapuri Sri Perantau, Taman Pendamar Indah, Jalan Kota Raja, Pelabuhan Utara, Taman Samudera.

Jalan Padang, Pulau Indah Industrial Park Phase 1 and 2, Taman Selatan, Jalan Pelabuhan Utara, Taman Sentosa, Jalan Raja Lumu, Persiaran Raja Muda Musa, Taman Suria Pendamar, Jalan Raya Barat, Jalan Raya Timur, Bandar Sultan Sulaiman Housing Phase 1, 2 and 3, Telok Gadong Kecil, Telok Gadong Indah, Jalan Stesen and Solok Besar, Taman Petaling Indah, Jalan Tengku Badar, Taman Radzi Telok Gadong Besar, Jalan Tengku Diauddin, Pulau Ketam, Westport, Jalan Tengku Kelana, whole of Batu Belah and Teluk Kapas, Wisma Marine Police Pulau Indah and Port Klang Free Zone (PKFZ).

Affected areas in Kuala Langat are in Batu 9 Kebun Baru, Eco Sanctuary, Jalan Sijangkang Utama, Kampung Medan, Sijangkang Batu 7 upto Batu 9, Taman Perwira, Taman Seri Medan, Taman Sijangkang Jaya and Tropicana Aman.

He added that the current status of the unscheduled water supply disruption will be updated from time to time and consumers can refer to the website www.syabas.com.my or via the Air Selangor mobile app as well as the agency’s Facebook page for further information. — Bernama