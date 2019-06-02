MB: State govt will help solve water crisis at Felcra Seberang Perak

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said RM6 million would be needed to develop an irrigation system to help improve growth of crops. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PASIR SALAK, June 2 — The state government will give its full commitment in resolving the water shortage problem which had been faced by Felcra Seberang Perak padi farmers for the past 20 years.

Mentri Besar Perak Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said RM6 million would be needed to develop an irrigation system to help improve growth of crops.

“Under watering had caused reduced yields and poor crop quality and if this could solve the problem once and for all, we will do it,” he told a press conference after an engagement programme with Seberang Perak Felcra settlers here today.

At the event, 1,031 families each received a RM250 and food aid to help them prepare for Hari Raya.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal extended his invitation to the public to the state government’s open house on Syawal 1 at the Indera Mulia Stadium compounds in Ipoh scheduled from 2.30pm to 6pm.

He said the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah would grace the Aidilfitri open house.

Meanwhile, Perak Felcra deputy general manager Zulkarnain Zainal Arifin said the farmers had been affected by the water crisis for several years and the situation worsened five years ago as the water supply to the fields had to be shared with the villagers.

As a result of this he said the farmers working on the 5,000-hectare padi fields had to wait for three to four weeks for the water supply. — Bernama