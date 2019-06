Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah warmly welcome the public to Istana Pasir Pelangi for an Aidilfitri open house on June 6. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim

JOHOR BARU, June 1 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah warmly welcome the public to Istana Pasir Pelangi for an Aidilfitri open house on June 6.

Based on an announcement in the Johor Sultan’s official Facebook page today, the event on the second day of Hari Raya, is from 10am-2pm.

“All are invited to the Istana Johor Open House. Come as a large crowd to make it a happy event,” the announcement added. — Bernama