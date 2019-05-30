Rapid KL: Fire on traction power cable cause of Kelana Jaya LRT service disruption

The Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit Service (LRT) Line was disrupted at 12.09pm yesterday due to a fire on the traction power cable located between the KLCC and Kampung Baru stations. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 ― The fire on the traction power cable located between the KLCC and Kampung Baru stations, has been identified as the cause of the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit Service (LRT) Line disruption at 12.09pm yesterday .

Rapid KL in a media statement today said following the damage to the cable, the power source at all subway platforms leading to the Putra Heights LRT station were closed for repairs to be carried out.

“While the repairs were being carried out by Rapid Rail technicians, Kelana Jaya's LRT operation control centre had activated the 'Alternate Service' plan, where all the trains from the Putra Heights station were diverted to the Masjid Jamek station and all trains from the Gombak station were directed to the Ampang Park station.

“The shuttle service between Ampang Park station and Masjid Jamek station was then made available to carry passengers from the Gombak station and Putra Heights station,” said the statement adding that the Kelana Jaya LRT service was restored in less than an hour at 12.57pm.

“Affected passengers were then offered refundable coupons at the Kelana Jaya Line LRT counters,” the statement said.

Rapid KL apologised for the inconvenience that users encountered during the disruption period. ― Bernama