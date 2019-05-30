Cops on the hunt for Seri Kembangan road bully who smashed car windscreen after being honked at (VIDEO)

A two minute and 20 second video of the incident has gone viral on social media that shows the driver initially tailing two motorcyclists who can be seen hogging the road.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Police are currently hunting a road bully after he acted aggressively by smashing the windscreen of another vehicle with his motorcycle helmet near Taman Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan on Tuesday.

Serdang OCPD Asst Comm Ismadi Borhan said the man has been identified and police are currently tracking the suspect.

Ismadi said initial investigations revealed that the suspect was unhappy after being honked at by a 22-year-old Perodua Axia driver, prior to the confrontation at around 5.30pm near Jalan Kasturi, Seksyen 12.

“During the incident, the driver was approached by two unidentified motorcyclists who stopped abruptly in front of the vehicle’s path.

“Shortly after, one the motorcyclists proceeded to smash the front windscreen of the driver with his helmet and said the entire incident was the driver’s fault,” he said.

The driver, who works as a bakery assistant, lodged a police report over the incident.

“We urge the public to not take things into their own hands and should therefore get in touch with the police if they have any information,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

Those with information pertaining to the case are to contact Sergeant Khazar Ahmad Khatib at 03-80741222.

A two minute and 20 second video of the incident has gone viral on social media that shows the driver initially tailing two motorcyclists who can be seen hogging the road.

Borak macam dekat kedai kopi atas jalanraya...bila kena hon ,marah dan pecahkan cermin kereta pengguna jalanraya yg lain..harap PDRM tangkap pembuli/samseng jalanraya pic.twitter.com/QyvISDUZs5 — 999 Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@999Malaysia) May 29, 2019

The driver then overtook both motorcyclists before one of them caught up with her and stopped abruptly in front of her vehicle.

He then swung his motorcycle helmet at the vehicle’s windscreen, shattering it in the process while another motorcyclist looked on.