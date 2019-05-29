Tourism Ministry moots easing visa-on-arrival application for China tourists

Datuk Musa Yusof said the Tourism Ministry has requested that the Immigration Department allocate additional entry points for VOA facilities throughout the country. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, MAY 29 — The Tourism Ministry has submitted its proposal for loosening visa-on-arrival (VOA) applications for China tourists to the Cabinet, seeking to tap into a profitable market.

Director-general Datuk Musa Yusof said the ministry has also requested the Immigration Department to allocate additional entry points for VOA facilities throughout the country.

“We will announce the additional VOA facilities at a later date in time,” he said during the press conference on Malaysia’s tourism performance for the first quarter of 2019.

Musa said the ministry has also approached the Home Ministry, and asked it to consider including Brunei as one of the regional countries where Chinese tourists can obtain VOAs.

