Let’s not sensationalise matter, Perak MB says of ‘Nga Kor Ming’ school block

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu delivers a speech at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh May 29, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, MAY 29 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said that the issue of naming a new block in SJK (C) Sin Min in Simpang, Taiping after the Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming should not be sensationalised.

Ahmad Faizal said the government’s responsibility is to provide the best service for the people.

"We understand the fund is from the federal government, but if the school wants to thank the person who helped them get the fund then, I do not know how we can stop them.

“We don't have to sensationalise this matter," he told reporters after distributing Hari Raya goodies to uniformed personnel at the State Secretariat Building here.

It was reported that people of Taiping were surprised upon finding out that the school's new three-storey block was named after Nga.

Despite Nga helping to secure a RM220,000 grant for the school from the Education Ministry, the report stated that the people felt that this did not warrant his name being affixed to the building as the funds were from the ministry.

The issue was also recently raised by Perak MCA Bahasa Malaysia bureau chairman Cally Ting via a video clip in her Facebook account.

Meanwhile, Nga, who is also the state DAP chairman, said the decision was made by the school's board of governors and slammed MCA for making unfounded statements.

“I respect the decision made by the school and please be reminded that it is a decision made by the school’s board of governors.

“The chairman has asked all parties to respect the decision made by the school, and this has got nothing to do with me,” he said.