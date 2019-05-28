IGP promises swift action against human traffickers

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur May 13, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PORT KLANG, May 28 — Human trafficking syndicates, watch out.

Our men in blue now have a list of syndicates active in smuggling migrants in and out of the country.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said several State police chiefs have assured him that they are ready to go after those on the list.

“I can't reveal who are on the list of course or how we are going to act, but I can assure you that its (action) going to be very effective,” he told newsmen after handing over Aidilfitri festive goodies at Bukit Aman, here today.

He said apart from having to deal with a wide and long coastline, smugglers’ slick tactics such as regularly moving their operations from one location to the other, makes the job to hunt them down extra difficult.

Abdul Hamid said to curb this, coastline patrols have been increased with the cooperation of other security bodies and agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Navy and The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, while the Customs and the Immigration closely monitor the country's land borders and entry points.

During the upcoming festive season, the police have also increased manpower, especially in the border areas, on the roads and along the coastline, especially in East Sabah.

He said only 10 percent of the force will be on leave during the festive holiday period.

Abdul Hamid said he has asked all state and district police chiefs to ensure their men are on the ground patrolling residential areas during the holidays. — Bernama