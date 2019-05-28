Eminent historian Khoo Kay Kim dies

National historian Tan Sri Khoo Kay Kim poses with his book ‘I, KKK: The Autobiography of a Historian’ in Kuala Lumpur April 12, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Malaysia lost a prominent chronicler of its history with the death of Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Khoo Kay Kim today. He was 82.

His son, Eddin Khoo, told Malay Mail that his father died at about 11am today at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre here, saying it was from heart failure.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we inform of the passing of our much-loved husband and father Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Datuk Dr Khoo Kay Kim following a brief illness.

“He passed, as he had always lived, with the greatest dignity. Details of wake and funeral to be announced shortly. We appreciate your prayers at this sad time. May he ever rest in peace,” he Khoo family said in a media message to friends and relatives that was sighted by Malay Mail.

