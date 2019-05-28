Dr Mahathir to make three-day visit to Japan

Dr Mahathir is also scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on May 31 for a bilateral meeting. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 28 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be making a three-day working visit to Tokyo, Japan starting tomorrow to attend the 25th International Conference on The Future of Asia.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said Dr Mahathir would deliver a keynote address at the opening of the conference on May 30.

“He is expected to touch on the ever-changing dynamics of the international order and how the new technologies will shape the future outlook,” the statement said.

Hosted by Nikkei Inc annually since 1995, the conference gathers government and business leaders to share their visions for the future of Asia. This year’s theme is “Seeking a New Global Order - Overcoming the Chaos”.

Wisma Putra said Dr Mahathir would also participate in several interview sessions conducted by Nikkei’s communication media networks.

Dr Mahathir is also scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on May 31 for a bilateral meeting.

“During the meeting, both leaders are expected to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern,” it said.

Wisma Putra said Dr Mahathir would also be receiving courtesy calls from other leaders attending the conference as well as representatives from the Japan-Malaysia Parliamentarians Friendship Association and Toyo University.

Apart from the conference, the prime minister will also attend the Malaysia-Japan Business Dialogue jointly organised by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro), as well as deliver a keynote address at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan (FCCJ).

“This visit is expected to further enhance the existing multi-layered strong ties and bonds between Japan and Malaysia under the Look East Policy,” Wisma Putra said.

According to Wisma Putra, Japan was Malaysia’s fourth largest global trading partner in 2018 with bilateral trade recorded at RM132.57 billion (US$32.86 billion).

For Japan, Malaysia is its 14th largest global trading partner, and fifth among the Asean countries after Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore. — Bernama