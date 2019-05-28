Communications and Multimedia Ministry remains go-between for govt, people

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith being interviewed on PerlisFM in Kangar February 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 28 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) continues to play the role of go-between for government and public in building the spirit of togetherness, said its Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith.

He said it was done through the mass media platforms of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), as well as through various activities like the National Day celebrations and campaigns conducted with the people as well as publications by the Information Department.

“All last year, KKMM staff worked hard to preserve unity, maintain social stability and provide positive contributions to building a new government,” he said at the KKMM break-of-fast meal here today.

Also present at the event which was a gathering of staff of the departments and agencies under KKMM, were Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang and Bernama Deputy Editor-In-Chief, Domestic News Service, Datuk Mokhtar Hussain.

As the delivery of government policies to the people began with KKMM, Eddin Syazlee said the staff must be equipped with the latest knowledge and technological skills for the sake of the nation’s development, especially in winning the hearts of the people through good quality service.

Eddin Syazlee also said the month of Ramadan stresses on Muslims the importance of compassion for the poor, disaster victims and of giving to those in need.

He said forgiving and mutual respect for customs also served to reduce friction between the ethnic groups.

“Especially now that sensitive issues which have been played up recently must be managed properly to prevent conflict in the community,” he said.

In this context, he said, communications was the bridge linking friendship and social well-being. — Bernama