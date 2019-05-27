Najib fans sulk as ex-PM missing from new rap video (VIDEO)

R.A.S.H the Warchild in a collaboration with rapper ADK in the music video for ‘BBB’. — Picture via YouTube/Les Krev

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Local rapper R.A.S.H the Warchild had likely expected the much anticipated video clip of its new duet BBB with rapper ADK to be an instant hit.

After all, the song, titled after the expression Bukan Biashe Biashe or Not The Usual, the punchline made viral by Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was an homage to the disgraced former prime minister’s newfound popularity among a segment of Malay youths.

But when supporters found that Najib was nowhere to be found in the four-minute clip, like diehard fanboys that mirror those of K-Pop followers, many were left sulking.

“I thought there was DSNR (acronym for Datuk Seri Najib Razak) but turned out he wasn’t in it,” wrote a YouTube user by the name Irfan Kamarudin 98.

“I wanted to watch this video only because of him but haram jadah (he wasn’t) in it at all. Better for me to just watch a lyrical video than wasting three minutes on this,” the user added.

“Where is bossku DS Najib? Aduh tak best arr..(Aduh this is lame),” wrote another user by the name Raed Danish Norirwan.

The highly anticipated video was uploaded on YouTube yesterday and has had close to 25,000 views since, a decent figure considering the clip had been aired for just over 24 hours.

Up to 3pm today, 2,600 users gave the video a thumbs up while 363 viewers disapproved. There were 278 comments so far; most of them were negative responses by discouraged viewers who clearly wanted to see Najib appear in the clip.

This was because entrepreneur Mohd Nor Kharoni Kamisan, or popularly known as Ron Kamisan, built so much hype with a 45-second teaser that featured the former PM two days earlier.

Last week, Ron had posted a video showing the two rappers performing the opening verse of the song to Najib, who could be seen recording the event on his mobile phone.

Another man sitting beside Ron and Najib, believed to be Najib’s aide, could be seen nodding his head to the song with the duo. The scenes, however, were not featured in the official BBB video.

Ron was arguably the one who gave the “Malu apa bossku” its viral status.

The man was formerly known for his other ventures, including Lepaking, Aerox Clinica motorcycle dealership in Wangsa Maju, and the shops motorcycle racing team AC Racing.

In a selfie video last January, Najib had obliged Ron after the latter called out “Boss kita!” (“Our boss!”), and the phrase has now not only turned into a rallying cry among the supporters of the Pekan MP, but has entered popular culture.

Najib has since used the image as proof of his newfound popularity as the people’s champion, despite facing a litany of corruption charges in court.