Myanmar woman found hanging in shop-lot in Medan Ipoh Raya

IPOH, May 27 — A 30-year-old Myanmar woman was found dead, hanging by the neck, at a two-storey shop in Medan Ipoh Raya here, yesterday.

Ipoh police chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby said the owner of the premises made the grisly find at about 6.30pm.

“Forensic personnel deployed to the scene did not find any criminal elements. For now , the case is classified as sudden death,” he told reporters when met at the scene.

Mohd Ali said the police also arrested a man who claimed to be the husband of the victim.

“We did not find any identity documents when we checked the premises but from the information we obatined, we know that they are from Myanmar,” he said.

He said the victim’s body was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital Forensic Department (HRPB) for post-mortem. — Bernama