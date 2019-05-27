Minister: Boost monitoring of territorial waters for Aidilfitri

Defence Minister Muhamad Sabu said the government will boost the monitoring of the national territorial waters during the Aidilfitri celebration season to ensure it will not be used by illegals to return to their countries of origin. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUANTAN, May 27 — The government will boost the monitoring of the national territorial waters during the Aidilfitri celebration season to ensure it will not be used by illegals to return to their countries of origin.

Defence Minister Minister Mohamad Sabu said the monitoring was implemented because the use of routes in the national waters without valid permission would pose security threats to the country.

‘’The enforcement in the national waters will be boosted during the festive season in an integrated matter by all agencies including the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Immigrations Department of Malaysia.

‘’We seriously view the issue of foreigners. In fact, recently, the Cabinet held a special meeting on the issue of immigrants,’’ he said after a breaking-the-fast and handing of hari raya parcels to RMN personnel aboard KD Pahang in the waters of Kuantan today.

He also reminded that stern action would be taken against illegal immigrants who were caught in the national waters without permits during the festive season.

‘’During the festive season, may foreign nationals will return to their country. So, if they leave via legitimate routes, they should also enter in a legal manner,’’ he said.

RMN would mobilise KD Perdana and KD Pendekar for the task of monitoring the national waters during the festive season, he added. — Bernama