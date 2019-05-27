Aziz Bari not perturbed if he is dropped as Perak exco

Perak DAP vice-chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said he has no qualms if he is dropped as state executive councillor. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 27 — Perak DAP vice-chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said today he has no qualms if he is dropped as state executive councillor.

The current state Education, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman said he had no idea whether he would be replaced in an upcoming swearing-in ceremony of the state executive council.

“I believe it is a matter for the Mentri Besar and the leadership of Pakatan Harapan to sort it out. I have no say on that matter,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after attending a bubur lambuk-making event held at the state Education Department here, Abdul Aziz said to his knowledge, there will not be any changes.

“As far as I know, there will be no changes...all five of us (will remain). Things remain status quo,” he added.

Asked if he was bothered over the speculation, Abdul Aziz said his appointment was decided by the party.

“We are all representatives of the party. If we are told to go, we go. We are team players,” he added.

Malay Mail reported earlier this month that the swearing-in ceremony of Perak state executive councillors will be held soon after a date is given by the office of Perak Sultan.

The one-year term is at the behest of the Sultan.

The current exco line up consists of five from DAP, three Amanah, two PKR and one from Bersatu.

Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who is also the political secretary of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, had previously indicated that there may be a possible change in the state exco line-up.

Speculation that there might be changes among the state executive councillors emerged after one of the state’s two PKR officials, Abdul Yunus Jamhari, lost his position as state party secretary in internal elections.

Abdul Yunus is also state Public Facilities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman.

Abdul Aziz’s name was also mentioned due to various issues between him and Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The most recent was over a media report quoting Abdul Aziz who described Ahmad Faizal as lacking character and ability to be the mentri besar.