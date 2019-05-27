Aksem intensifies control over 10 hotspots ahead of Aidilfitri

BUKIT KAYU HITAM, May 27 — The Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) has intensified control over 10 hotspot areas at the Malaysia-Thailand border to curb fireworks and firecrackers smuggling activities ahead of Aidilfiri celebration.

Its director-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot said the among the areas were Wang Kelian and Padang Besar in Perlis, Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah, Rantau Panjang and Pengkalan Kubur in Kelantan.

He said 600 personnel were stationed in the areas who would also focus on smuggling activities of other prohibited goods that were not allowed into the country.

“They will be on duty for 24 hours to ensure that the country’s border is not infiltrated, even in Kedah there are 150 personnel currently stationed at the border gates of Bukit Kayu Hitam and Durian Burung in Padang Terap.

“We are also conducting more integrated operations with border regulatory agencies that are seen as effective in preventing the smuggling activities,” he told reporters at the Aksem Kedah breaking of fast event here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Shaharuddin said from January until now, 63 cases of smuggling were recorded, a drop from 124 cases recorded over the same period last year.

He said the smuggling activities were also detected using the waterway following increased controls over land routes.

“Often during the Ramadan month the smugglers are using land routes to bring in firecrackers and fireworks due to high demand but this time we had only one case last week at Bukit Kayu Hitam duty-free area valued more than RM5,000, and this is a success for the team,” he said. — Bernama