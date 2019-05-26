Waytha Moorthy: Govt will look into rights of Indian Muslims after concerns of being sidelined

National Unity and Social Wellbeing Minister P. Waytha Moorthy said said the government will ensure that the rights for the Indian Muslim community will be taken care of and their voice will be heard at the federal level. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, May 26 — The government will ensure that the rights for the Indian Muslim community will be taken care of and their voice will be heard at the federal level, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy.

Waytha Moorthy said he was informed that the Indian Muslims Penang are concerned that the community’s rights has been sidelined and their voice not represented, especially at the federal level.

“We (Pakatan Harapan) were given the mandate last year and we must work for all the people to ensure that the country is peaceful and harmonious.

“I’m here today because I am willing to listen to their issues and try to help them as I was given task to look after the welfare of Indians and it also includes Indian Muslim,” he told reporters before a closed-door dialogue session with various Indian Muslim associations organised by the PELITA Association here today.

He said that as the minister in charge of National Unity and Social Wellbeing, he will ensure that the country continues to enjoy peace and harmony in a multiracial society.

“I was told that Penang has over 200,000 Indian Muslims and I’m here to listen and help on the issues faced this community. If the problem is related to other ministries, I will try to arrange meetings with that particular ministry so that the problem will be able to be resolved,” he said.

Young Muslims Sports Club president Munower Sadiq said among the issues faced by the community in Penang was getting foreign workers in the food and beverage (F&B) and jewellery sectors operated by Indian Muslims.

Munower, who is also the deputy president of Gabungan Persatuan Indian Muslim Pulau Pinang, said the government enforced a no foreign workers policy two years ago, in order to offer and reserve more job opportunities for locals.

“We found out that not many locals are willing to work as a low rank workers in these sectors and we are currently faced with shortage of workers to operate our businesses.

“Many of our businesses had to be closed due to a shortage of worker and we hope the federal government will review their policy so that it would not affect business,” he said.

He also hoped that the government will provide other alternatives if the policy is meant to stay. — Bernama