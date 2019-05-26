Maszlee: Closure of Simpang Renggam CEP 1 landfill talks underway

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the Johor state government will hold talks with the federal government to discuss on the safe closure of the CEP 1 landfill in Simpang Renggam. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLUANG, May 26 — The Johor state government will hold talks with the federal government to discuss on the safe closure of the CEP 1 landfill in Simpang Renggam, said MP Maszlee Malik.

He said special provisions in relation to the closure would also be negotiated and he hoped the landfill would be closed completely soon.

He said the Simpang Renggam parliamentary office, state and federal government had undertaken various holistic efforts to resolve the issue of river pollution and ways to have clean water supply for the people of Simpang Renggam and the surrounding areas.

“In today’s meeting chaired by Johor Menteri Besar of Johor, we managed to develop a strategic action plan and draw a timeline for all relevant agencies at the state and federal levels.

“On behalf of Simpang Renggam residents, I thank the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) for implementing the short and medium term measures in resolving the issue,” he said in a statement today.

Maszlee added that the Ministry of Energy, Science, Environment, Technology and Climate Change (MESTECC) was also working with Ranhill SAJ on installing a warning system to alert residents to immediately store water should supply be disrupted. — Bernama