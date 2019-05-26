Deputy minister: Pakatan govt has been fair to taxi drivers, operators

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaafar said if there was any measure or decision of the government considered not so beneficial to the group, there will be efforts to resolve them. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government did not neglect the welfare of taxi drivers and operators and has in fact provided the appropriate assistance no less than the previous government.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaafar said if there was any measure or decision of the government considered not so beneficial to the group, there will be efforts to resolve them.

“When considering the operation of e-hailing, we would also ensure the welfare of taxi drivers and operators is not affected or neglected.

“But we cannot deny that with Grab, there will be more e-hailing taxis and it has improved service for the people as it is easier to use,” he said when met at a Jalinan Kasih Ramadan programme here today.

He was commenting on a portal report which quoted Big Blue Taxi Facilities Sdn Bhd advisor, Shamsubahrin Ismail as saying that taxi drivers were disappointed with the PH government administration for failing to look after their welfare one year after taking over Putrajaya.

Kamaruddin who is also Bandar Tun Razak MP said the government has imposed stringent conditions on e-hailing operators which showed the government is firm in enforcing the law.

He said, it also showed the PH government did not give any advantage to e-hailing operators compared to taxi drivers and operators.

Earlier, Kamaruddin presented Hari Raya contributions to 400 residents of Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary constituency at a function organised by the Malaysia Bumiputera Contractors Association (PKBM) with the cooperation of Kampung Malaysia Raya Residents Association. — Bernama