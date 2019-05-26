Agong, Pahang royal family to observe 100-day mourning period

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Pahang royal family will observe 100 days or mourning period, following the demise of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah on Wednesday. — Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Pahang royal family will observe 100 days or mourning period, following the demise of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah on Wednesday.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement said programmes that had been lined up by the Istana Negara during the Ramadan and Syawal months at the federal level would continue with some amendments in honour of the mourning period observed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the royal family.

“The Istana Negara would like to inform that the installation ceremony of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the royal banquet which will be held on July 30 and 31 to continue as scheduled,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said that His Majesty also thanked members of royal families, the dignitaries and the people who had paid their last respects to the late Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah at the Istana Negara on May 22 (Wednesday) as well as at Istana Sultan Abu Bakar and the Royal Mausoleum of Pekan on May 23 (Thursday).

Sultan Ahmad Shah, the fifth Sultan of Pahang, 88, died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here on Wednesday and was laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum of Pekan, Pahang on Thursday.

Sultan Ahmad Shah was born on Oct 24, 1930, at Istana Mangga Tunggal, Pekan, was the father of Sultan Abdullah.

He was then appointed as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong and ascended the federal throne as the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong from April 26, 1979, to April 25, 1984. — Bernama